Payton Pritchard News: Double-doubles in rout
Pritchard ended Friday's 144-118 victory over the Pelicans with 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 30 minutes.
Pritchard posted his fifth double-double of the season Friday. taking advantage of some extra usage left behind by the absence of Jayson Tatum (Achilles). Over his last seven contests, Pritchard has averaged 17.0 points, 4.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 50.0 percent from deep.
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