Payton Pritchard News: Drains five triples off bench
Pritchard ended Monday's 120-112 win over the Suns with 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes.
Pritchard once again gave the Celtics a much-needed boost off the bench, finishing as the team's fourth-leading scorer while co-leading in assists with Jaylen Brown and Neemias Queta. Pritchard entered Monday's game having connected on just 18.8 percent of his three-point attempts (on 6.4 3PA/G) over his last five outings, so seeing his success from beyond the arc against Phoenix was a promising sign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
-
NBA Picks
Celtics vs. Thunder Player Props: Expert Picks for Tonight's Game (March 12, 2026)4 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 124 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 106 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 115 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More