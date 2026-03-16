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Payton Pritchard News: Drains five triples off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Pritchard ended Monday's 120-112 win over the Suns with 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes.

Pritchard once again gave the Celtics a much-needed boost off the bench, finishing as the team's fourth-leading scorer while co-leading in assists with Jaylen Brown and Neemias Queta. Pritchard entered Monday's game having connected on just 18.8 percent of his three-point attempts (on 6.4 3PA/G) over his last five outings, so seeing his success from beyond the arc against Phoenix was a promising sign.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
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