Payton Pritchard News: Drops 36 points in win
Pritchard posted 36 points (13-23 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in Friday's 109-102 win over the Hawks.
With Jaylen Brown (Achilles) sidelined, Pritchard saw increased usage and erupted for a game-high 36 points. The 28-year-old guard has been somewhat inconsistent as a scorer in March, though he has now scored in double figures in six straight games. Friday's contest marked the first time he has reached the 20-point threshold since March 2 and his first time dropping at least 30 since Feb. 22. He also knocked down at least six triples for the sixth time this season while leading the second unit in assists and rebounds.
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