Payton Pritchard News: Drops donut in heavy loss
Pritchard racked up zero points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 118-89 loss to the Hornets.
Pritchard went scoreless for the second time in the past three games, continuing what has been a weird stretch. It's been night and day over his past six games, as he's scored no more than eight points in four appearances while dropping 22 and 25 points in the other two contests. He remains a clear hold, although managers would love to see him add some consistency to his game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 14 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball14 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3034 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1945 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1747 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More