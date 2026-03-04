Payton Pritchard News: Drops donut in heavy loss

Pritchard racked up zero points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 118-89 loss to the Hornets.

Pritchard went scoreless for the second time in the past three games, continuing what has been a weird stretch. It's been night and day over his past six games, as he's scored no more than eight points in four appearances while dropping 22 and 25 points in the other two contests. He remains a clear hold, although managers would love to see him add some consistency to his game.