Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard News: Efficient performance off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Pritchard had 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 120-100 win over the Mavericks.

Pritchard bounced back from a scoreless outing Wednesday, providing a balanced line and leading the Celtics' second unit in scoring. While his three-point shooting was slightly off, he found success inside the arc and contributed significantly on the glass and as a playmaker. Despite the return of Jayson Tatum (Achilles) to the starting lineup, Pritchard still logged 34 minutes, suggesting his role as the primary spark plug off the bench remains secure even with the team's superstar back in the mix.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
