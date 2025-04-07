Payton Pritchard News: Erupts for 20 points

Pritchard amassed 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 124-90 victory over the Wizards.

This game was over in a hurry, allowing Pritchard to feast in garbage time. During the final week of the regular season, Pritchard could find himself with some fill-in starts if the Celtics opt to rest their key players ahead of the playoffs, with the No. 2 seed locked up.