Payton Pritchard News: Extended run during garbage time

Pritchard finished Thursday's 127-120 loss to the Mavericks with 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six assists, six rebounds and one block over 33 minutes.

With Boston down by more than 20 points, head coach Joe Mazulla went with Pritchard and four other Celtics reserves for most of the fourth quarter. Pritchard scored 16 of his 22 points in the final frame, and it was the first time since Jan. 18 against Atlanta that the fifth-year guard reached the 20-point threshold. The Celtics will need that firepower from their Sixth Man of the Year candidate against the Knicks on Saturday.