Payton Pritchard News: Extends impressive start to season

Pritchard finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 123-93 victory over Atlanta.

Pritchard has been one of the most productive bench players in the first two weeks of the regular season, and the numbers back him up. He's scored at least 15 points in all but one of his last seven outings, a span in which he's averaging 17.9 points per game while shooting an impressive 47.7 percent from three-point range.