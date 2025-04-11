Fantasy Basketball
Payton Pritchard News: Game-high 22 points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Pritchard notched 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 130-94 win over the Hornets.

Pritchard reverted to his sixth-man role Friday after starting in Wednesday's loss to the Magic. The fifth-year guard out of Oregon proceeded to lead both teams in scoring, and he's connected on at least four triples 34 times this season. With the Celtics locked in as the No. 2 seed in the East, Pritchard will likely have his playing time limited in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets.

