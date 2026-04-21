Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard News: Goes missing in Game 2 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Pritchard racked up four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the 76ers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Pritchard couldn't get anything going Tuesday, scoring just four points on 2-for-8 shooting. Boston was likely caught off guard in the loss, with numerous players delivering below expectations. With the series now tied at 1-1, Boston will be looking to turn things around when they line up again for Game 3 on Friday.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
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