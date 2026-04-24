Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard News: Improved effort in Game 3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 9:33pm

Pritchard ended with 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Friday's 108-100 victory over Philadelphia in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Pritchard delivered an improved effort, landing a number of crucial three-pointers down the stretch. While this was an encouraging performance, Pritchard has been far from his best during the series, averaging just 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 three-pointers across three games.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for Tuesday
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for Tuesday
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago