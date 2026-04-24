Payton Pritchard News: Improved effort in Game 3 win
Pritchard ended with 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Friday's 108-100 victory over Philadelphia in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Pritchard delivered an improved effort, landing a number of crucial three-pointers down the stretch. While this was an encouraging performance, Pritchard has been far from his best during the series, averaging just 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 three-pointers across three games.
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