Payton Pritchard News: Leads bench in win
Pritchard contributed 25 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 131-104 victory over the Knicks.
Pritchard posted 20-plus points for the second consecutive outing, leading the bench in scoring in the blowout win. Moreover, the 27-year-old finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Jayson Tatum (40 points). Pritchard was extremely efficient in his 25-point performance, and he also sank five or more triples for the 17th time this season. Over his last five appearances, the fifth-year guard has averaged 13.6 points, 4.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 28.0 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now