Payton Pritchard News: Lethal from deep Saturday

Pritchard logged 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-12 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 victory over Charlotte.

Pritchard continued his strong play off the bench Saturday, and he had the ball in his hands more due to Jaylen Brown (hip) being sidelined. Pritchard hit five of his six threes in the first quarter, and he finished Saturday's game as the Celtics' second-leading scorer behind Jayson Tatum (29). Through the first seven games of the regular season, Pritchard is averaging 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals across 27.9 minutes per contest.