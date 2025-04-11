Payton Pritchard News: Not starting Friday

Pritchard is not in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Hornets on Friday.

Pritchard made his second start of the season Wednesday against the Magic and registered his third double-double of the year in a loss. He'll return to his sixth-man role Friday with Jrue Holiday and Derrick White both back in the lineup. Pritchard has averaged 12.6 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 rebounds over 29.6 minutes per game over his last five outings, though he's shot just 30.0 percent from three on 6.0 3PA/G over that span.