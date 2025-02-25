Payton Pritchard News: Pours in 20 points off bench

Pritchard tallied 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-13 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 win over Toronto.

He wasn't the most efficient from three-point range Tuesday, but Pritchard was able to weave his way to the paint effectively and finished as the Celtics' third-leading scorer behind Jaylen Brown (24) and Derrick White (22). Pritchard was also active on the glass, grabbing a team-high seven boards for the fourth time this season. Pritchard's scoring has been inconsistent as of late, but he has scored at least 20 points in four of his last seven games. He will likely have a significant role in the second leg of the Celtics' back-to-back set Wednesday against the Pistons.