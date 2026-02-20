Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard News: Pours in game-high 26 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Pritchard racked up 26 points (10-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 121-110 win over Golden State.

The 28-year-old guard led all scorers on the night as he picked up right where he left off prior to the All-Star break. Pritchard has scored at least 24 points in five of his last six games since shifting to the second unit Feb. 3, averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 assists, 3.5 boards, 3.5 threes and 1.0 steals during that span while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

