Payton Pritchard News: Pours in game-high 26 in win
Pritchard racked up 26 points (10-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 121-110 win over Golden State.
The 28-year-old guard led all scorers on the night as he picked up right where he left off prior to the All-Star break. Pritchard has scored at least 24 points in five of his last six games since shifting to the second unit Feb. 3, averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 assists, 3.5 boards, 3.5 threes and 1.0 steals during that span while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy BasketballYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3021 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1932 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1734 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1734 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More