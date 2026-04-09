Payton Pritchard News: Provides spark in loss
Pritchard posted 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes in Thursday's 112-106 loss to the Knicks.
With Jaylen Brown (Achilles) out, Pritchard was far more aggressive on the offensive end Thursday. The 28-year-old guard led Boston's second unit in points and was the team's second-leading scorer behind Jayson Tatum (24), who struggled with efficiency in this one. Pritchard also finished second on the club in assists and three-pointers made.
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