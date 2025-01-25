Payton Pritchard News: Quiet again Saturday

Pritchard finished with six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 victory over the Mavericks.

Pritchard scored single digits for the seventh time in the past 11 games, continuing his downward trend after a red-hot start to the season. Although he continues to serve as the primary sixth-man for the Celtics, his contributions have taken a noticeable hit. Over the past month, he has averaged a modest 11.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per game.