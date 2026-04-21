Payton Pritchard News: Quiet production in Game 2 loss
Pritchard racked up four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the 76ers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Pritchard couldn't get anything going Tuesday, scoring just four points on 2-for-8 shooting. Boston was likely caught off guard in the loss, with numerous players delivering below expectations. With the series now tied at 1-1, The Celtics will be looking to turn things around when they line up again for Game 3 on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for TuesdayYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 194 days ago
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need5 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 1012 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More