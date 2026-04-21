Payton Pritchard News: Quiet production in Game 2 loss

Pritchard racked up four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the 76ers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Pritchard couldn't get anything going Tuesday, scoring just four points on 2-for-8 shooting. Boston was likely caught off guard in the loss, with numerous players delivering below expectations. With the series now tied at 1-1, The Celtics will be looking to turn things around when they line up again for Game 3 on Friday.