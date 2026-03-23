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Payton Pritchard News: Scores 10 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Pritchard recorded 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Pritchard continues to play a massive role for the Celtics. Over his last six games, he's averaging 32.6 minutes per contest with 14.2 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.5 three-pointers on 38.3 percent shooting from the field.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
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