Payton Pritchard News: Scores 18 points off bench

Pritchard ended with 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 121-99 victory over the Jazz.

Jaylen Brown (knee) missed Friday's game, and Pritchard joined Sam Hauser as the key backup talent to prop up the adjusted first unit. The Oregon product has posted four consecutive double-digit scoring performances after shooting only 26.9 percent from the floor over three games earlier in the month. Pritchard usually delivers when he sees over 30 minutes of court time, and it happens enough to warrant some fantasy consideration.