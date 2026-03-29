Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard News: Scores 28 points with full line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Pritchard amassed 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-99 win over the Hornets.

Pritchard has played very well filling in for Jaylen Brown (Achilles) over the past two games, scoring a total of 64 points on 23-for-41 shooting to go with eight triples and 10 assists. If Derrick White (knee) and Brown are forced to spend another game on the inactive list Monday, Pritchard will make for an attractive target in daily fantasy leagues.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
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