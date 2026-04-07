Payton Pritchard News: Serviceable effort Tuesday
Pritchard racked up 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 win over the Hornets.
Pritchard scored double digits for the 12th straight game, albeit only just. With Boston now mostly healthy, Pritchard has reverted back to a bench role, although his playing time still reflects that of a starter. While he hasn't necessarily taken any major steps forward this season, Pritchard has become a reliable producer, averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.6 three-pointers through 77 games.
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