Payton Pritchard News: Shines from deep off bench in loss

Pritchard tallied 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 117-97 loss to Detroit.

Pritchard impressed from deep off the bench Wednesday, leading all Celtics bench players in scoring and assists while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three in just over 30 minutes of action. Pritchard has buried five or more threes on 19 occasions this season, doing so for the third time in his last seven outings.