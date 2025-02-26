Fantasy Basketball
Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard News: Shines from deep off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 6:56pm

Pritchard tallied 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 117-97 loss to Detroit.

Pritchard impressed from deep off the bench Wednesday, leading all Celtics bench players in scoring and assists while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three in just over 30 minutes of action. Pritchard has buried five or more threes on 19 occasions this season, doing so for the third time in his last seven outings.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
