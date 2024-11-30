Payton Pritchard News: Shines off bench Friday

Pritchard notched 29 points (10-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 138-129 win over the Bulls.

Pritchard has been one of the best bench performers this season, and this 29-point outing represented a new season-high mark for him. Pritchard has scored at least 20 points in six different games in 2024-25 and continues to have a career-best season while holding a prominent role in the Celtics' second unit.