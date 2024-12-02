Payton Pritchard News: Shines off bench in dominant win

Pritchard produced 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 108-89 win over the Heat.

Pritchard led the bench in scoring and totaled 20-plus points in his fourth consecutive outing. During this four-game span, he averaged 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 31.0 minutes per game off the bench. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate has recorded eight games with more than 20 points over 21 regular-season appearances, and he has provided an irreplaceable spark off the bench thus far. The 26-year-old sharpshooter has also contributed nine outings with more than five made three-pointers, and his efficiency from beyond the arc has been impressive during the 2024-25 campaign.