Payton Pritchard News: Shines off bench once again

Pritchard recorded 19 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and a steal across 19 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 124-118 win over the Pistons.

Pritchard has scored at least 15 points while draining at least five threes in his last two outings off the bench, and the former Oregon standout is enjoying an excellent start to the campaign. His overall fantasy upside shouldn't be very high due to the uncertainty that comes with his bench role. That said, Pritchard is turning quite a few heads with his play as an elite three-point shooting threat in an already-stacked Boston roster.