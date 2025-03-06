Payton Pritchard News: Shines off bench Thursday

Pritchard finished with 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 123-105 victory over the 76ers.

Pritchard didn't stand despite the fact the Celtics rested several key contributors in this game, but that didn't prevent him from delivering an elite performance off the bench. Even though Pritchard couldn't match the 43-point performance he delivered in the win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, it's worth noting that Pritchard has scored in double digits in six of his eight appearances since the All-Star break.