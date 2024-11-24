Payton Pritchard News: Shooting woes from deep in win

Pritchard recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Pritchard struggled from outside while delivering his second consecutive matchup with fewer than 10 points. The sharpshooter has cooled down from outside, shooting 7-for-21 from three-point range in his last four games. However, Pritchard has delivered a spark off the bench throughout the season, and he has racked up 10 outings with 15-plus points in 17 regular-season appearances.