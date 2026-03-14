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Payton Pritchard News: Sliding to second unit Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Pritchard won't start Saturday's game against the Wizards, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.

With Derrick White (knee) back in the lineup, Pritchard will retreat to the second unit Saturday. Over 10 appearances off the bench since the All-Star break, the 28-year-old guard has averaged 15.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds across 31.5 minutes per contest.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
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