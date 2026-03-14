Payton Pritchard News: Sliding to second unit Saturday
Pritchard won't start Saturday's game against the Wizards, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.
With Derrick White (knee) back in the lineup, Pritchard will retreat to the second unit Saturday. Over 10 appearances off the bench since the All-Star break, the 28-year-old guard has averaged 15.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds across 31.5 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
-
NBA Picks
Celtics vs. Thunder Player Props: Expert Picks for Tonight's Game (March 12, 2026)2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 122 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 104 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 113 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More