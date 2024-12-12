Payton Pritchard News: Standout performance off bench

Pritchard notched 27 points (10-20 FG, 7-15 3Pt), four rebounds and 10 assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 123-99 victory over the Pistons.

Pritchard continues to cement himself as one of the league's premier sixth men off the bench in 2024-25, as he's now gone for at least 19 points in seven of his last eight games following his first double-double of the season in the absence of superstar Jayson Tatum (knee) in Thursday's rout. However, Pritchard was held scoreless over 24 minutes during a Dec. 6 win over the Bucks during this period, which sheds some light on how volatile the 26-year-old sharpshooter tends to be. Overall, Pritchard is converting 46.4 percent of three-point attempts across his last eight games and should remain a strong source of points and triples for fantasy managers ahead of Sunday's soft matchup against Washington.