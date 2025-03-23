Payton Pritchard News: Starting Sunday

Pritchard will start Sunday's game against Portland, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Jaylen Brown (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) sidelined, Pritchard and Sam Hauser will slide into the starting lineup. This will be Pritchard's first start of the campaign, but he's played at least 30 minutes off the bench 30 times this season, averaging 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 33.4 minutes per game during those contests.