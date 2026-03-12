Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Pritchard is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder.

Pritchard is getting the start with Derrick White (knee) unavailable, and it'll be Jaylen Brown, Baylor Scheierman, Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta joining him in the first unit for Thursday's game. As a starter this season, Pritchard owns averages of 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.5 three-pointers per game.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
41 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
52 days ago