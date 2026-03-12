Payton Pritchard News: Starting Thursday
Pritchard is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder.
Pritchard is getting the start with Derrick White (knee) unavailable, and it'll be Jaylen Brown, Baylor Scheierman, Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta joining him in the first unit for Thursday's game. As a starter this season, Pritchard owns averages of 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.5 three-pointers per game.
