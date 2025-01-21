Fantasy Basketball
Payton Pritchard

Payton Pritchard News: Steps up for Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Pritchard registered 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 125-85 victory over the Warriors.

Pritchard finished one assist shy of a double-double in one of his best all-around performances of the season. This game was over in a hurry, but only three of Pritchard's points came in garbage time in the fourth quarter. The guard is trending up with averages of 13.8 points, 4.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers over his last five games.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
