Payton Pritchard News: Steps up off bench again

Pritchard ended with 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-111 loss to Cleveland.

Pritchard stepped up in a big way off the bench once again for the Celtics on Sunday against the Cavaliers, going for 24 points on the heels of a 29-point showing from the second unit in Friday's win over Chicago. The 26-year-old sharpshooter continues to put together a breakout season in 2024-25, averaging a career-high 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.7 three-pointers in 27.8 minutes per game while shooting 43.2 percent from deep over 20 contests as Boston's sixth man. Pritchard may have a tendency to run a bit hot and cold at times, but he should remain a strong source of triples for fantasy managers and could see some extra shots if Derrick White (foot) or Jaylen Brown (illness) remain out for Monday's clash with Miami.