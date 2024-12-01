Fantasy Basketball
Payton Pritchard News: Steps up off bench again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Pritchard ended with 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-111 loss to Cleveland.

Pritchard stepped up in a big way off the bench once again for the Celtics on Sunday against the Cavaliers, going for 24 points on the heels of a 29-point showing from the second unit in Friday's win over Chicago. The 26-year-old sharpshooter continues to put together a breakout season in 2024-25, averaging a career-high 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.7 three-pointers in 27.8 minutes per game while shooting 43.2 percent from deep over 20 contests as Boston's sixth man. Pritchard may have a tendency to run a bit hot and cold at times, but he should remain a strong source of triples for fantasy managers and could see some extra shots if Derrick White (foot) or Jaylen Brown (illness) remain out for Monday's clash with Miami.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
