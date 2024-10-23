Payton Pritchard News: Struggles from the field

Pritchard provided three points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 win over the Knicks.

Pritchard was part of a messy fourth quarter where the Celtics missed their last 13 three-point attempts as they tried to break the single-game record for most made threes. The game was well in hand for Boston by that point, so hunting for an NBA record was all in good fun. Expect Pritchard's shot to return Friday in Washington, and he should continue his role as a score-first guard off the bench moving forward.