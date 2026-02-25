Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard News: Struggles in loss Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Pritchard racked up three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 103-84 loss to Denver.

Pritchard shot under 20 percent from the floor for the second straight game, continuing what has been an up-and-down period over the past month. In 13 games during that time, he has averaged 19.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes per contest. While his overall numbers have been fine, four of those games have resulted in him scoring no more than eight points.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
