Payton Pritchard News: Struggles in loss Wednesday

Pritchard racked up three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 103-84 loss to Denver.

Pritchard shot under 20 percent from the floor for the second straight game, continuing what has been an up-and-down period over the past month. In 13 games during that time, he has averaged 19.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes per contest. While his overall numbers have been fine, four of those games have resulted in him scoring no more than eight points.