Payton Pritchard News: Ties franchise record in win

Pritchard racked up 28 points (10-14 FG, 8-12 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 119-108 win over the Bucks.

Pritchard tied Eddie House's franchise record for three-pointers made off the bench, hitting eight in the contest including a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter. The sharpshooter was a problem for Milwaukee all night long as he scored 19 of his 28 points in the first half, ending as the club's second-highest scorer behind Jaylen Brown (30). Pritchard will continue to provide a spark off the bench for the Celtics, and he has now tallied 15-plus points in three consecutive matchups.