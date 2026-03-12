Payton Pritchard News: Upgraded to available

Pritchard (neck) is available for Thursday's game against the Thunder.

After sitting out Tuesday's loss to the Spurs due to neck spasms, Pritchard is ready to return Thursday. Over his last six games, the sharpshooter has averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per contest. Pritchard's return likely means less playing time for Ron Harper off the bench.