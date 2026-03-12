Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 12:17pm

Pritchard (neck) is available for Thursday's game against the Thunder.

After sitting out Tuesday's loss to the Spurs due to neck spasms, Pritchard is ready to return Thursday. Over his last six games, the sharpshooter has averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per contest. Pritchard's return likely means less playing time for Ron Harper off the bench.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
41 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
52 days ago