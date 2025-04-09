Fantasy Basketball
Payton Pritchard

Payton Pritchard News: Will start vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Pritchard will be in the starting lineup for the Celtics on Wednesday against the Magic, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Pritchard will be in the first five for the second time this season, with Boston seemingly content resting players in Orlando. The last time the talented young guard was a starter, he finished with 16 points, five assists and four rebounds in a win against the Trail Blazers.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
