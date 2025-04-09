Payton Pritchard News: Will start vs. Orlando
Pritchard will be in the starting lineup for the Celtics on Wednesday against the Magic, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
Pritchard will be in the first five for the second time this season, with Boston seemingly content resting players in Orlando. The last time the talented young guard was a starter, he finished with 16 points, five assists and four rebounds in a win against the Trail Blazers.
