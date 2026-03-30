Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard News: Won't start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Pritchard won't start Monday's game against the Hawks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Derrick White (knee) back in the lineup, Pritchard will retreat to the second unit. The 28-year-old guard has averaged 19.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds across 31.6 minutes per game over his last five outings off the bench.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Celtics vs. Thunder Player Props: Expert Picks for Tonight's Game (March 12, 2026)
NBA
Celtics vs. Thunder Player Props: Expert Picks for Tonight's Game (March 12, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
20 days ago