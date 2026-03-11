Pedro Bradshaw Injury: Sidelined with knee injury
Bryant (knee) didn't play in Tuesday's 119-112 G League win over the Osceola Magic.
Bradshaw just got back from a month-long absence with a knee injury in Sunday's meeting with Osceola, so it's unclear if he suffered a setback or is having his workload managed. Through 14 G League regular-season appearances, the 27-year-old is averaging 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 16.1 minutes per game.
Pedro Bradshaw
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now