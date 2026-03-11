Pedro Bradshaw Injury: Sidelined with knee injury

Bryant (knee) didn't play in Tuesday's 119-112 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Bradshaw just got back from a month-long absence with a knee injury in Sunday's meeting with Osceola, so it's unclear if he suffered a setback or is having his workload managed. Through 14 G League regular-season appearances, the 27-year-old is averaging 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 16.1 minutes per game.