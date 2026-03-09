Pedro Bradshaw News: Returns to action Sunday
Bradshaw (knee) closed with two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 134-103 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.
Following a month-long absence with a knee injury, Bradshaw made his return to action Sunday. The 27-year-old has made 14 G League regular-season appearances, averaging 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 16.1 minutes per game.
Pedro Bradshaw
Free Agent
