Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Larsson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Miami due to a right lower leg contusion.

Larsson's late addition to the injury report isn't a good sign ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale. Myron Gardner and Kel'el Ware would both be in line for more minutes if Larsson is unable to play.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
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