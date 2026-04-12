Pelle Larsson Injury: Added to injury report
Larsson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Miami due to a right lower leg contusion.
Larsson's late addition to the injury report isn't a good sign ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale. Myron Gardner and Kel'el Ware would both be in line for more minutes if Larsson is unable to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pelle Larsson See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week9 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 111 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 111 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3013 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 3013 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pelle Larsson See More