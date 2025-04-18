Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson Injury: Expected to suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2025 at 8:41am

Larsson (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's Play-In Game against the Hawks.

Larsson missed the club's final three regular-season games due to a sprained right ankle, though he's trending in the right direction Friday. The rookie forward was available for Wednesday's Play-In Game win over Chicago but didn't play. Larsson isn't guaranteed playing time if he's officially cleared, as the club's usual rotation is healthy.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now