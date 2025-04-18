Pelle Larsson Injury: Expected to suit up Friday
Larsson (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's Play-In Game against the Hawks.
Larsson missed the club's final three regular-season games due to a sprained right ankle, though he's trending in the right direction Friday. The rookie forward was available for Wednesday's Play-In Game win over Chicago but didn't play. Larsson isn't guaranteed playing time if he's officially cleared, as the club's usual rotation is healthy.
