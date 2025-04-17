Fantasy Basketball
Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson Injury: Iffy against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 1:55pm

Larsson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's Play-In Game versus the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Larsson was upgraded from probable to available in Miami's previous contest but didn't receive any playing time. Even if Larsson is able to play through his ankle injury, there is no guarantee the rookie forward will receive significant minutes.

