Pelle Larsson Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Larsson is questionable for Saturday's game against Houston due to a bruised right foot.
The Heat may opt to have Larsson go through Saturday's pregame warmups before deciding upon his status. If the swingman cannot give it a go, Simone Fontecchio (back) and Kasparas Jakucionis would both be likely to see more playing time head their direction.
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