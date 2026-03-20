Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 12:53pm

Larsson is questionable for Saturday's game against Houston due to a bruised right foot.

The Heat may opt to have Larsson go through Saturday's pregame warmups before deciding upon his status. If the swingman cannot give it a go, Simone Fontecchio (back) and Kasparas Jakucionis would both be likely to see more playing time head their direction.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
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