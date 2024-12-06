Pelle Larsson Injury: Iffy for Saturday with ankle sprain
Larsson sustained a right ankle sprain during Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Larsson is questionable to suit up while he deals with a right ankle sprain, though the recency of the injury could lead to him sitting in his first game since Nov. 17. The rookie is slowly carving out a role with the Heat, and in his last five outings he averaged 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 16.4 minutes per game.
