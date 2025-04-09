Fantasy Basketball
Pelle Larsson headshot

Pelle Larsson Injury: Late scratch Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Larsson sustained a sprained ankle lifting weights before Wednesday's game against the Bulls and will be unavailable for the contest, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Larsson was slated to come off the bench for the first time in six games Wednesday, but after suffering an injury pregame, he'll be unavailable. His absence should leave more minutes for Alec Burks and Duncan Robinson. Larsson's next chance to play will come Friday at New Orleans.

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat
