Pelle Larsson Injury: Likely to play Tuesday
Larsson is probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets with a bruised left elbow.
The Heat are likely to check back with Larsson to see how he's feeling closer to Tuesday's tipoff. He's scored in double figures in six consecutive games, keeping Larsson on the streaming radar in most fantasy settings, especially while Andrew Wiggins (toe) remains out.
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